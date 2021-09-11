Cheng Lu Sells 43,258 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 43,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,821,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TuSimple alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64.

TSP stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,773,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.