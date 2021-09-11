Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.34

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $243.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00162039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

