China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Gap Down to $50.36

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.36, but opened at $48.37. China Petroleum & Chemical shares last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

