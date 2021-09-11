Christopher C. Grisanti Buys 1,600 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:RVT opened at $18.45 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
