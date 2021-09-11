Christopher C. Grisanti Buys 1,600 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.45 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 95,326 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 283,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.