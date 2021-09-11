Cigna (NYSE:CI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.30.

NYSE:CI opened at $204.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

