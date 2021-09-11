Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

