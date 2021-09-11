Citigroup Downgrades Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) to Neutral

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

