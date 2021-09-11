Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clarus worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $927.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

