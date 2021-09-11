CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.61 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

