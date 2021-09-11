Colliers Securities Comments on Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ELMS stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,853,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

