Commerce Bank Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

