Commerce Bank Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

