Commerce Bank Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $288.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.41.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

