Commerce Bank Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,816,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.49 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.54 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,372 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

