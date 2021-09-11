Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Buy Rating at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

