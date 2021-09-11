Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.87.

CCU stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 404.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $655,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 64.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,746 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.