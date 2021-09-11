Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $126.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $35.56, indicating a potential upside of 78.94%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.70 $557.05 million $4.16 26.91 ACV Auctions $208.36 million 14.78 -$41.02 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 17.52% 17.07% 9.44% ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats ACV Auctions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

