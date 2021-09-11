Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,900 by Analysts at Barclays

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

Shares of CCC traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,974 ($38.86). The company had a trading volume of 57,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,005. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,774.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,594.01. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

