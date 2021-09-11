Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Sells $210,720.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

