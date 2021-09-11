Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.78

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 75073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 573.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 1,118,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,248,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

