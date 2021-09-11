Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Up 0.2%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 59,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 27,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $676,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $190,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.