Contrasting Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 18.40% 53.43% 29.98% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

38.0% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logitech International and Markforged’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $5.25 billion 3.22 $947.26 million $5.92 17.09 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Logitech International and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 1 5 4 0 2.30 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Logitech International presently has a consensus price target of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.54%. Markforged has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.39%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Logitech International.

Summary

Logitech International beats Markforged on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps. Its brands include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Markforged

Markforged is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. Markforged's efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

