Contrasting PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. PJT Partners pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 355.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PJT Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares PJT Partners and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $1.05 billion 1.75 $212.43 million $4.93 15.32 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.82 $62.21 million $0.52 33.42

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. PJT Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 11.89% 29.98% 18.70% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PJT Partners and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

PJT Partners currently has a consensus price target of $91.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than PJT Partners.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

