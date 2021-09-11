Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Copart by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

