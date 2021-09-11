CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.33.

NYSE COR opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

