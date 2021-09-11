Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $43.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 1,102 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.