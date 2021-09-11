Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $43.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 1,102 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

