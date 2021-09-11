Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $2,260,655.04 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 60,252 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $2,260,655.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Chun Yu Wong sold 39,748 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,473,060.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,052,570.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00.

Coursera stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

