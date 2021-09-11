Covey Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 4.9% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Shares of IT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.66. The stock had a trading volume of 505,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.34. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $318.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

