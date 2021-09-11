Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $78.00 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

