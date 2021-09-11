Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $262.23 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.