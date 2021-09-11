Creative Planning Sells 1,831 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $82.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36.

