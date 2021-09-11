Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VMware were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $103,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMW stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

