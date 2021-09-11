Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 151.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

OMC opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

