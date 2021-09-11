Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

