Credit Agricole S A Sells 6,591 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $449.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

