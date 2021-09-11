Credit Suisse Group Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $137.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

