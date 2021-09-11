Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Outperform

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
NYSE GGB opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
