Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Outperform

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE GGB opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.