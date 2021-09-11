Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) Insider Acquires £17,672.31 in Stock

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) insider Charles Spicer acquired 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £17,672.31 ($23,088.99).
LON:CREO opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £296.50 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86. Creo Medical Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.
About Creo Medical
