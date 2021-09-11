Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) Insider Acquires £17,672.31 in Stock

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) insider Charles Spicer acquired 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £17,672.31 ($23,088.99).

LON:CREO opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £296.50 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86. Creo Medical Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

About Creo Medical

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

