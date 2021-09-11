Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after buying an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after buying an additional 1,596,671 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after buying an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77,206 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEQP stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

