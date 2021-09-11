CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $19,155,010. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

