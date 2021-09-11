Critical Comparison: SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) versus Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOHO China and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and Ellington Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.21 $25.00 million $1.63 11.25

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOHO China and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $16.56, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than SOHO China.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

