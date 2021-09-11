Critical Contrast: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) vs. Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sunlight Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.34%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.16 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -22.36 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Sunlight Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

