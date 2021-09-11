Critical Survey: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kemper has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kemper and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 5.00% 4.20% 1.28% Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kemper and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.21 billion 0.79 $409.90 million $6.57 9.87 Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.06 $514.15 million $7.46 34.23

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kemper and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 1 0 3.00 Everest Re Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $290.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kemper pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kemper has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Kemper on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

