Critical Survey: SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies 45.69% 36.21% 30.97% Daré Bioscience N/A -1,536.77% -320.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SIGA Technologies and Daré Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Daré Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daré Bioscience has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 384.85%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Daré Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $124.96 million 3.91 $56.34 million $0.77 8.44 Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$27.40 million ($0.91) -1.81

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience. Daré Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Daré Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses. It offers an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses under the TPOXX brand. The company was founded by Steven Oliveira on December 28, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.