Cryptobuyer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $85,958.54 and $43.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00161581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043649 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.