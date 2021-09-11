Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 500 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

