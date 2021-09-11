Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.