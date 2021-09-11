Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $699.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

