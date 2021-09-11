Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $445,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $542.82 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $510.25 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $716.02 and its 200 day moving average is $973.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.06.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.