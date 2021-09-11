Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,400 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $900.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.